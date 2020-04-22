By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and patrons. Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025 during limited weekday hours. You can reserve library materials online for pick up the next work day. Go to https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, open the catalog tab, login to your account, search the catalog or browse the What’s Hot section, click on titles you’re interested in and place a reserve. Pick up is Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM, with items placed in the library’s front entry. Make sure your contact information is correct. Please promptly return items you are finished with in the book drop.

Join our Online Book Discussion. Read or listen to the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, accessible all April long without waitlists or holds. The eBook and audiobook versions are available for unlimited access through your Bridges digital collection at: https://bridges.overdrive.com. All library patrons can borrow the title simultaneously. Beginning Monday, April 27, we will post a new discussion question each weekday for ten days for you to respond to on Facebook at your convenience. All ages are encouraged to participate. Give it a try!

When you are out strolling about town swing by the library to read the book in the window. A story book has been posted for your reading entertainment.

Are you enjoying FREE, unlimited access to the JLG Digital library of ebooks and audiobooks? Check them out at: https://www.juniorlibraryguild.com/jlgdigital-free. Take a look at what’s new!

Don’t have access to the Bridge to Reading Books? You can hear them read to you on YouTube! Check out the links and then go to www.bridgetoreading.com and vote! A Hippy-Hoppy Toad (https://youtu.be/MEgfCs5cfKU), Monster Boogie (https://youtu.be/ZMQWHSY4l5Q), The Cow Said Neigh (https://youtu.be/Ti_0Zdb4eGk), are just a few fun titles to explore.