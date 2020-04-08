by Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and patrons. Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025 during limited weekday hours.

You can reserve library materials online for pick up the next day. Go to https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, open the catalog tab, login to your account, search the catalog or browse the What’s Hot section, click on titles you’re interested in and place a reserve. Pick up is the next day, Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM, with items placed in the library’s front entry. Make sure your contact information is correct. Please promptly return items you are finished with in the book drop.

The library has an Easter story walk on Main Street. The book How to Catch the Easter Bunny begins in front of the library through April 12. Take a walk to follow the story which creates a fun reading adventure for children.

We’ve been decorating for Easter and spreading joy…enjoy a new holiday riddle each day in our windows as part of the #LPCEGGHUNT2020.

The Big Library Read features the title Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic, by Michael McCreary. This book is available for simultaneous download until April 13, and is available in both e-book and audiobook formats. E-Books and audio books are loaned for two weeks at no cost to you. Click the BRIDGES link (icon) on our website, https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, and browse the BRIDGES library.

Always Available Materials on BRIDGES: Certain new materials have been converted to simultaneous use license until April 30, 2020. To make it easier for patrons to find available titles, these always available materials are being highlighted on the main page of the Bridges site – Main, Kids and Teens. Magazines have always been simultaneous use. To help patrons feel more secure in having enough to read, checkout limits have been temporarily raised to five. Like toilet paper, books should not be hoarded. Check books in when they are finished. The next person in line will appreciate it.

If you are doing a lot of online shopping these days, please designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is a way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. Sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City.