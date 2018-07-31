By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

The theme is “buildings” on Thursday, August 2, from 2 to 4 PM for LEGORAMA time!

Friday, August 3, is another fun and creative Summer Reading Program craft day from 1 to 5 PM.

Don’t miss the cheery chatter and coffee on Monday mornings starting at 8 AM.

At the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service, become an engineer for the day and construct a tower as high as possible using only spaghetti and marshmallows on Monday, August 6. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Tuesday, August 7, is Fruits and Veggies Rock! Summer Reading Program with the FFA Historical & Ag Museum. Discover the uniqueness of fruits and vegetables in this farmer’s market themed program that combines reading, tasting, and art. This adventure begins at the library at 6 PM.

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas is the movie on Wednesday, August 8, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, 1 hr. 25 min.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters craft and create on Thursday, August 9, from 1-3 PM. Bring your handwork and join us.

Our final Summer Reading Program craft day is Friday, August 10, from 1-5 PM. Make and take projects will be on hand.

The last Summer Science program for this year is Monday, August 13. Make homemade ice cream using imperial sugar and dixie crystals! This STEM program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service, with sessions at 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

A Piggy bank workshop for kids will be held on Tuesday, August 14, presented by Farmers State Bank. The program begins at 2 PM when kids learn about saving and making smart money choices, then decorate and take home a piggy bank.