By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Stroll by and try out the new sidewalk! The library’s front door is open and accessible again. If you need close parking and don’t mind the stair steps we will continue to keep the back door open too. Shout up the steps if you need help and we’ll assist you – this entrance is not handicapped accessible. You’ll find the book drop and signage to identify the library at the rear of the building until the street is opened up.

Children can create a Seed Germination Necklace with this week’s Kid’s Kit. Watch as soybean and corn seeds sprout with the help of water beads. Free Kid’s Kits are available for take and make projects.

Packaged sets of easy reader books with a common theme have been created for checkout. These Book Bundles are a fun combination of fiction and nonfiction books.

Bridges has unlimited checkouts of both the eBook and audiobook of Dracula, by Bram Stoker. Beginning Monday, August 24, you can join the online discussion on our Facebook page. A discussion question will be posted each weekday for ten days and we would love to know your thoughts on this classic horror story.

Connect 4, Ring Toss, Jenga, Horseshoes, Lawn Darts, and Ladder Toss are yard games you can check out from the library. And if you have yard games you are not using, please consider donating them – we would be happy to add them to our collection.

Adults and young adults can work their way toward a BINGO by reading and using other library services. Grab a card from the library, then return it when you BINGO across, down or diagonally to receive a prize

Keep bringing in those completed reading logs! Kids who read 20 minutes per day, or 140 minutes per week can turn in reading logs for prizes with the “Imagine Your Story” Summer Library Program.

Each week the library has plenty of new books arriving to keep you entertained and a lot of great movies on the shelves to be checked out.