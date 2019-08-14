By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Behind on your summer reading? There is still time to read a book before school starts on Friday, August 23. Check out the thousands of wonderful choices at the library.

All ages are invited to play BINGO with us on Thursday, August 15, from 1:30 to 3 PM.

Color bookmarks and pictures, or work on space puzzles on Friday, August 16, 1 to 5 PM. Try our new Crayon Melters for coloring!

The deadline for turning in Summer Reading Program reading logs is Friday, August 16, to claim your prizes.

Watch a puppet show then make shadow puppets and a theater to take home. We have a Shadow Puppet Show & Workshop on Monday, August 19, at 1 PM, presented by the Waste Trac Education Team. Bring a cereal box if you have one.

Drop in any time Tuesday through Thursday, August 20-22, and add a mountain, beach, city, fields, ocean, or other land forms. You can spend three days building Lego World before going back to school.

Wonder Park plays at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 21. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, 1 hr. 25 min.

The Tiger’s Wife by Tea Obreht is the Book Club Selection for August. This book weaves a brilliant latticework of family legend, loss, and love. Grab a book and meet with the group on Monday, August 26, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Come out of the closet to Color and Connect with other adult coloring enthusiasts on Tuesday, August 27, from 6 to 8 PM. Use the library’s supplies or bring your own.

Read the local newspapers at the library. Choose from The Progress Review, The Dysart Reporter, and The Courier.