By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Thursday, August 3, from 2-4 PM is LEGORAMA time! Use the theme “buildings” or build with your imagination.

Our final Summer Reading Program craft day is Friday, August 4, from 1-5 PM. Stop in to create a story cube, build with fish, paint and more.

Black Hawk County Extension Service Summer Science sessions run 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade on Monday, August 7.

Queen of Katwe is the movie on Wednesday, August 9, at 1:15 PM. A Ugandan girl sees her world rapidly change after being introduced to the game of chess. Rated PG, biography/drama/sport, plays 2 hr. and 4 min.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters craft and create on Thursday, August 10, from 1-3 PM. Bring your handwork and join us.

Don’t miss the cheery chatter and coffee on Monday mornings starting at 8 AM.

The last Summer Science program for this year is Monday, August 14. Sessions run 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade.

The Rescuers Down Under plays at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 16. The R.A.S. agents, Miss Bianca and Bernard, race to Australia to save a boy and a rare golden eagle from a murderous poacher. Rated G, animation/adventure/crime, runs 1 hr. and 17 min.

Get in on the next book club discussion – The Rope Walk by Carrie Brown, on Monday August 28, at 1 PM. Alice meets two visitors to her quiet town: The grandson of her father’s best friend, and an artist who has come home to convalesce. Good intentions lead to surprising consequences, and Alice soon learns how different the world of children and adults really are. Stop in and get the book.