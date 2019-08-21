By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Drop in Thursday, August 22, and add to LEGO World. You can build land forms or cities with other Lego builders before beginning school.

Remember free coffee time at 8 AM each Monday to start your week off right.

The Tiger’s Wife by Tea Obreht is the Book Club Selection for August. Grab a book and meet with the group on Monday, August 26, at 1 PM for the discussion.

On Tuesday, August 27, from 6 to 8 PM it is time to Color and Connect with adult coloring enthusiasts. Show up and give coloring a try. Use the library’s supplies or bring your own.

The library will be closed on Monday, September 2, for Labor Day. Plan ahead for the holiday and pick up extra books and movies for the long weekend.

Our monthly LEGORAMA building sessions move back to the first Tuesday of the month during the school year, with the next one scheduled for September 3, 3:30-5:30 PM.

There are plenty of Legos for everyone to build an amazing creation. The theme is vehicles.

Story Time for preschoolers begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 AM, when children will learn about using their library. Youngsters are invited to Preschool Story Time each week for stories, activities, and crafts on Thursday mornings during the school year. Stop in the library and register your preschooler for this free and fun program.

Did you know that our children’s and juvenile books are marked with AR and Lexile reading levels? This makes it easy to find the right book for your child.

The library has great programs all year long. Find our schedule online at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, or on our Facebook page. Take advantage of these free, fun, and educational activities.