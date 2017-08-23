By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Get some stitching in at Hawkins Handcrafters on Thursday, August 24, from 1 to 3 PM.

Remember coffee time at 8 AM each Monday and start your week off right.

The Rope Walk, by Carrie Brown, is the Book Club selection for discussion on Monday August 28, at 1 PM.

The library will be closed on Monday, September 4, for Labor Day. Plan ahead for the holiday and pick up extra books and movies for the long weekend.

Our LEGORAMA building sessions move back to the first Tuesday of the month during the school year, with the next one scheduled for September 5, at 4 PM. There are plenty of Legos for everyone to build an amazing creation. The theme is cars.

Story Time for preschoolers begins on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10:30 AM, when children will learn about using their library. Youngsters are invited to Preschool Story Time each week for stories, activities, and crafts on Thursday mornings during the school year. Stop in the library and register your preschooler for this free and fun program.

Help the library earn free books from the Scholastic Fantastic Book Giveaway! 1) Buy participating products from Kelloggs® or The Coca-Cola Company at Walmart. Participating products are listed here: https://www.kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/content/dam/kfr/promotions/microsites/fantastic-scholastic-2017/walmartscholasticparticipatingproducts.pdf, or get a list from the library. 2) Bring your receipt to the library with qualifying items highlighted. 3) The library can choose free books to benefit the community. For more information on this program: https://www.kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/en_US/promotions/Fantastic-Scholastic-For-Walmart-And-Kelloggs.html The library has great programs all year long.

Find our schedule online at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, or on our Facebook page. Take advantage of these free, fun, and educational activities.