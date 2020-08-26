By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Come in either the front or the back door when you visit the library. If you need close parking and can handle the stairs the rear entrance is the answer. Shout up the steps if you require help and we’ll assist you – this entrance is not handicapped accessible. You’ll find the book drop and signage to identify the library in the back until the street is opened up.

Free Kid’s Kits are take and make craft and science projects available to families and day cares. Children can create a tune on a musical kazoo with this week’s Kid’s Kit.

Swing into the library and grab a scavenger hunt list as a fun activity to test the powers of observation. New hunts that can be picked up are the Outdoor Alphabet Scavenger Hunt, and We’re Going on a Scavenger Hunt.

Please turn in “Imagine Your Story” Summer Library Program reading logs by Monday, August 31, to receive your prize. The last week of this program for recording minutes read will be August 17-23. Children should read 20 minutes per day, or 140 minutes per week. And thank you very much Tootsies Ice Cream & More and Casey’s General Store for donating treats as prizes all summer.

Did you know: Dracula, Gothic novel by Bram Stoker, published in 1897, was the most popular literary work derived from vampire legends and became the basis for an entire genre of literature and film. Check our Facebook page for discussion points for the book Dracula, where thought provoking questions have been posted each weekday since Monday, August 17. Bridges has unlimited checkouts of both the eBook and audiobook of Dracula.

Remember, you can borrow your e-Books, audiobooks, magazines and a selection of movies from the library through the BRIDGES program. Click the BRIDGES link (icon) on our website, www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, and browse the BRIDGES library. E-Books and audio books are loaned for two weeks. Please call if you need help with this process.