By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

September is Library Card Sign-up Month – Today’s public libraries are thriving technology hubs that millions rely on for Internet access and digital content. In addition to books, magazines, DVDs, computers, games, software and other multimedia materials, libraries provide access to e-books. If you are not already a library patron, come in, sign-up, and start using your library. We have a lot to offer – for free.

Plan ahead for the holiday and pick up extra books and movies for the long weekend. The library will be closed on Monday, September 2, for Labor Day.

There are plenty of Legos for everyone to build an amazing creation at our LEGORAMA building session. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, 3:30-5:30 PM. The theme is vehicles.

Youngsters are invited to Preschool Story Time each week for stories, activities, and crafts on Thursday mornings during the school year. Story Time begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 AM, when children will learn about using their library. Stop in and register your preschooler for this free and fun program.

Read a Book Day is Friday, September 6. Reading is a great lifetime hobby and it offers so many positive attributes. It’s relaxing and therapeutic. It’s educational. And it’s entertaining. Reading is very good for improving memory and concentration, as well as, reducing stress. Reading is a good way to learn about other times, other places and many other things, and is also a very affordable means of entertainment.

The library is a great place to have coffee and conversation with your friends Monday mornings from 8 to 10 AM.

Geoffrey Takes a Hike, a children’s book by Ruth Anne Schneck, will be presented on Wednesday, September 11, at 6:30 PM. In this new adventure, Geoffrey makes a birthday wish and keeps it in his heart as he treks through new journeys in the USA. Join Ruth Ann for her author talk and reading, book sales, and a drawing.