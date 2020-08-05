By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

We recommend using the back door to the library when visiting. Call or shout up the steps if you need help and we’ll assist you – this entrance has stairs and is not handicapped accessible. You’ll find the book drop and signage to identify the library at the rear of the building.

Now you can check out yard games from the library. Current choices are Connect 4, Ring Toss, Tumble Tower, Horseshoes, Lawn Darts, or Ladder Toss. The library would be thrilled to add games you are not using to our collection.

Read the book Dracula, by Bram Stoker, and then join the online discussion on our Facebook page. Bridges has unlimited checkouts of both the eBook and audiobook at https://bridges.overdrive.com/. Beginning Monday, August 24, a discussion question will be posted each weekday for ten days. We would love to know your thoughts on this classic horror story.

Watch our Facebook page for a Game Day suggestion each Friday. A different outdoor game such as Traffic Cop or Kick the Can is posted weekly. Printed game rules are available at the library.

Packaged sets of easy reader books with a common theme have been created for checkout. These Book Bundles are a fun combination of fiction and nonfiction books.

Free Kid’s Kits are available for take and make projects. This week children can create amazing Solar Art with special solar paper and objects you find around home.

Swing by the library and pick up the Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt as a fun activity to test the powers of observation and our Road Trip Scavenger Hunt is perfect for those taking a vacation.

Three different educational backpacks can be checked out from the library, courtesy of Iowa Public Television. Learning themes for the backpacks are Coding Fun, Building Challenge and Pattern Puzzles. STEM activities, books and PBS KIDS DVDs are included in each backpack, with activities serving children between 3 and 8 years of age.