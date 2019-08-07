By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Join Hawkins’ Handcrafters on Thursday, August 8, 1 to 3 PM.

Make and take projects will be on hand for our Summer Reading Program craft day on Friday, August 9, 1 to 5 PM.

Meet Zeus and enjoy the reading of the book Zeus the Mighty Oak on Monday, August 12. This book was written by Max Rotzler, Sr. and will be read by Patricia Towne-Palmer at 1:30 PM.

How about dessert and stories on Tuesday, August 13? Our final evening Summer Reading Program begins at 6:30 PM. We’ll read space books and enjoy ice cream to celebrate a successful summer.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu is the movie on Wednesday, August 14, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, action/adventure/comedy, 1hr. 44 min.

Play BINGO from 1:30 to 3 PM on Thursday, August 15. Win small prizes and have fun.

On Friday, August 16, 1 to 5 PM, we have coloring and puzzles. Color bookmarks and pictures, or work on word searches, crosswords and other space puzzles.

Don’t forget to turn in your Summer Reading Program reading log and claim your prizes. The deadline for reading logs is Friday, August 16.

There is a Shadow Puppet Show & Workshop on Monday, August 19, at 1 PM, presented by the Waste Trac Education Team. Watch a puppet show then make puppets and a theater to take home.

You can spend three days building Lego World before going back to school. Drop in any time Tuesday through Thursday, August 20-22, and add a mountain, beach, city, fields, ocean, or other land form.

Wonderpark plays at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 21. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, 1 hr. 25 min.