By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Bring your handwork and join Hawkins’ Handcrafters on Thursday, August 10. Craft and create from 1-3 PM.

Don’t miss the cheery chatter and coffee on Monday mornings starting at 8 AM.

Monday, August 14, is our Summer Science program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd –5th grade. This is the last Monday science program for the summer.

The Rescuers Down Under plays at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 16. The R.A.S. agents, Miss Bianca and Bernard, race to Australia to save a boy and a rare golden eagle from a murderous poacher. Rated G, animation/adventure/crime, runs 1 hr. and 17 min.

Thursday, August 17 is the day for LEGORAMA! Swing in and snap together bricks for the theme pets from 2-4 PM.

Don’t forget to turn in your Summer Reading Program reading log and claim your prizes. The deadline for reading logs is Friday, August 18.

It’s lonely coloring by yourself. Come out of the closet to Color and Connect with other coloring enthusiasts on Tuesday, August 22, from 6-8 PM. The library has all the supplies.

Help the library earn free books from the Scholastic Fantastic Book Giveaway! 1) Buy participating products from Kellogg’s® or The Coca-Cola Company at Walmart. Participating products are listed here: https://www.kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/content/dam/kfr/promotions/microsites/fantastic-scholastic-2017/walmartscholasticparticipatingproducts.pdf, or get a list from the library. 2) Bring your receipt to the library with qualifying items highlighted. 3) The library can choose free books to benefit the community. For more information on this program: https://www.kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/en_US/promotions/Fantastic-Scholastic-For-Walmart-And-Kelloggs.html