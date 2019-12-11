By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

We start a yummy Story Time at 10:30 AM at the library. Preschoolers then visit the FFA Museum to read about cookies on Thursday, December 12.

The time for adult crafting is 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, December 12, at Hawkins’ Handcrafters. Bring any inspiring project you need to complete.

Don’t miss this! The Union High School Carolers perform at 5:30 PM on Friday, December 13. This charming costumed a cappella group will grace patrons with 20 minutes of holiday music.

Get gussied up for reading and activities at a Fancy Nancy Party on Saturday, December 14, at 10 AM. This event is hosted by Girl Scouts.

Remember to stop for a hot cup of coffee on Monday mornings from 8 to 10 AM.

Grownups color together from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, December 17, at Color and Connect. You need to try this social form of art!

Stories and activities about the Jolly Old Elf will thrill children on Thursday, December 19, at Preschool Story Time. Bring the kids in at 10:30 AM for Santa fun!

Stamp, cut, glue, draw or sticker to create cards your own way to share this Christmas holiday. Christmas Card Crafting is in the library Thursday through Monday, December 19-23.

The Grinch is the 1:15 PM movie on Monday, December 23. A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville. Rated PG, animation/family/fantasy, 1 hr. 25 min.

Hawkins Memorial Library will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and 25, for the Christmas holiday, so dash in and grab extra books and movies early.

An I Spy Christmas Tree with a list of ornaments to search for is in the library. Test how observant you are by stopping and participating in this fun holiday hunt.