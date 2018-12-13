By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

We’ll start Story Time at 10:30 AM at the library on Thursday, December 13, and then preschoolers hear about Christmas in other countries when they visit the FFA Museum.

The time for adult crafting is 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, December 13, at Hawkins’ Handcrafters. Bring any inspiring project you need to complete.

Remember to stop for a hot cup of coffee on Monday mornings from 8 to 10 AM.

Grownups create and color together from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, December 18, to Color and Connect for Christmas. You need to try this social form of art!

Construct and decorate a delightful little house between 4 and 7 PM on Wednesday, December 19. Our Gingerbread House Workshop is the place to do a little holiday building!

Stories and activities about the Jolly Old Elf will thrill children on Thursday, December 20, at Preschool Story Time. Bring the kids in at 10:30 AM for Santa fun!

Stamp, cut, glue, draw or sticker to create cards your own way to share this Christmas holiday. Christmas Card Crafting is in the library Thursday through Saturday, December 20-22.

Hawkins Memorial Library will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 24 and 25, for the Christmas holiday, so dash in and grab extra books and movies early.

Smallfoot is the movie on Wednesday, December 26, at 1:15 PM. A yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 36 min.

An I Spy Christmas Tree with a list of ornaments to search for is in the library. Test how observant you are by stopping and participating in this fun holiday hunt.