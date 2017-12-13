By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Tots get ready for decorating for the holiday when preschoolers read about Christmas trees at Story Time on Thursday, December 14, at 10:30 AM.

The time for adult crafting is 1-3 PM on Thursday, December 14, at Hawkins’ Handcrafters. Bring any inspiring project you need to complete.

Remember to stop for a hot cup of coffee on Monday mornings from 8 to 10 AM.

Bottomland by Michelle Hoover is the December Book Club selection and the 2017 All Iowa Reads Book. Read the book by the meeting date and join this group on Monday, December 18, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Grownups create and color together from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, December 19, to Color and Connect for Christmas. You need to try this social form of art!

Stamp, cut, glue, draw or sticker to create cards your own way to share this Christmas holiday. Christmas Card Crafting is in the library Wednesday through Saturday, December 20-23.

Stories and activities about the Jolly Old Elf will thrill children on Thursday, December 21, at Preschool Story Time. Bring the kids in at 10:30 AM for Santa fun!

Hawkins Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, December 25, for the Christmas holiday, so dash in and grab extra books and movies early.

Get out of the house and get creative with Crazy Crafts for kids, available Tuesday through Thursday, December 26-28.

An I Spy Christmas Tree with a list of ornaments to search for is in the library. Test how observant you are by stopping and participating in this fun holiday hunt.