By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Merry Christmas from Hawkins Memorial Library. May your holiday be safe, healthy, and joyous!

Bring your preschooler at 10:30 AM for Santa fun! Stories and activities about the Jolly Old Elf will thrill children on Thursday, December 19, at Story Time.

Christmas Card Crafting is in the library Thursday through Monday, December 19-23. Stamp, cut, glue, draw, or sticker to create cards your own way to share this Christmas holiday.

The Grinch is the 1:15 PM movie on Monday, December 23. A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville. Rated PG, animation/family/fantasy, 1 hr. 25 min.

Dash in and scoop up extra books and movies early because Hawkins Memorial Library will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and 25, for the Christmas holiday.

Story Time will not be held on Thursdays, December 26 or January 2, due to Christmas break. Preschoolers can join us again on January 9.

Help build a LEGO city at the library Thursday, December 26 through Saturday, December 28. It’s all about adding buildings and creating together to make the biggest and best city out of LEGOs ever.

Abominable is the movie on Friday, December 27, at 1:15 PM. Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want it for their own needs. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 37 min.

Play BINGO with us on Monday, December 30, from 1:30 to 3 PM. Have fun and win small prizes!

The Lion King shows at 1:15 PM on Tuesday, December 31. After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Rated PG, animation/adventure/drama, 1 hr. 58 min.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, January 1. Happy New Year!