By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Christmas Card Crafting is in the library Wednesday through Saturday, December 20-23. Stamp, cut, glue, draw or sticker to create cards your own way to share this Christmas holiday.

Bring your preschooler at 10:30 AM for Santa fun! Stories and activities about the Jolly Old Elf will thrill children on Thursday, December 21, at Story Time.

Dash in and scoop up extra books and movies early because Hawkins Memorial Library is closed on Monday, December 25, for the Christmas holiday.

Merry Christmas from Hawkins Memorial Library. May your holiday be safe, healthy, and joyful.

Crazy Crafts for Kids are available Tuesday through Thursday, December 26-28. Get out of the house and get creative!

Story Time will not be held on Thursday, December 28, due to Christmas break. Preschoolers can join us again on January 4.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the 1:15 PM movie on Friday, December 29. Shunned by everyone for being the son of an evil warlord, a teenager seeks to defeat him with the help of his fellow ninjas. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, plays 1 hr. and 41 min.

The library will be closed on Monday, January 1. Happy New Year!

Build all afternoon at LEGORAMA on Tuesday, January 2. From 1-5 PM stack bricks using the theme snow.

How many books does it take to build a tree? Take a gander at our 6 foot book tree and make a guess on the number of stacked volumes.