By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Play BINGO with us on Thursday, December 27, from 2 to 4 PM. Have fun and win small prizes!

It’s all about adding buildings and creating together to make the biggest and best city out of LEGOs ever. Help build a LEGO city at the library Friday, December 28 through Monday, December 31.

Hawkins Memorial Library will be closed on January 1. Our staff wishes you a safe and prosperous New Year.

Make simple feeders to hang on the Christmas tree downtown. Wednesday, January 2, is bird feeder day at the library.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is the 1:15 PM movie on Wednesday, January 2. Rated PG, animation/action/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 29 min.

Story Time resumes on Thursday, January 3. Tales about the New Year start at 10:30 AM for preschoolers. If there is a school late start, or cancellation, Story Time will not be held.

LEGORAMA is from 4 to 5:30 PM on Tuesday, January 8. Everyone can snap structures using a snow theme.

The classic book, East of Eden, by John Steinbeck is the Book Club selection for January. This group meets for a discussion on Monday, January 14, at 1 PM.