By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

How many books does it take to build a tree? Take a gander at our 6 foot book tree and make a guess on the number of stacked volumes.

Do the kids need to get out of the house? The library has Crazy Crafts for youngsters through Thursday, December 28.

Preschool Story Time will not be held on Thursday, December 28, due to winter break.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the 1:15 PM movie on Friday, December 29. Shunned by everyone for being the son of an evil warlord, a teenager seeks to defeat him with the help of his fellow ninjas. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, plays 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Hawkins Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, January 1. Our staff wishes you a safe and prosperous New Year.

LEGORAMA, our LEGO building program, is from 1-5 PM on Tuesday, January 2. Everyone can snap structures all afternoon using a snow theme.

Story Time resumes on Thursday, January 4. Tales about the New Year start at 10:30 AM for preschoolers. If there is a school late start, or cancellation, Story Time will not be held.

Plain Truth, by Jodi Picoult, is the January 22, 1 PM book club discussion selection. The riveting story of a murder that shatters the picturesque calm of Amish country — and tests the heart and soul of the lawyer defending the woman at the center of the storm. Grab a copy of this book from the library and join the discussion.

Do you have Christmas decorations or a tree that you are no longer using? The library would be thrilled to receive new or used holiday decorations, LEGO and DUPLO blocks, jigsaw puzzles, baskets, craft supplies, DVDs and books that are still in good condition. We are also looking for old buttons and champagne corks. Please think of us when you are cleaning and sorting.