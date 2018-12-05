Join us for Story Time on Thursday, December 6, 10:30 AM when children hear about Santa’s animal helpers. Reindeer reading will put preschoolers in the Christmas Spirit.

There is coffee on each Monday morning at 8 AM.

Don’t miss this! The Union High School Carolers perform at 5 PM on Wednesday, December 12. This charming costumed a cappella group will grace patrons with 20 minutes of holiday music.

Preschoolers hear about Christmas in other countries when they visit the FFA Museum for Story Time on Thursday, December 13. We’ll start with stories at 10:30 AM at the library.

Holiday crafting time is on Thursday, December 13, from 1-3 PM with Hawkins’ Handcrafters. Spending time working with friends will help put a dent in your projects.

Color and Connect for Christmas on Tuesday, December 18. Grownups can create and color together from 6 to 8 PM. We have all the supplies, so all we need is you!

Construct a building at our Gingerbread House Workshop on Wednesday, December 19. Build and decorate a delightful little house between 4 and 7 PM.

Share the spirit of the season and take part in the library’s Adopt a Book program. Choose a book tag from the tree, pay for the children’s book, we order it, and then you receive recognition for your donation with a bookplate placed in that book. Your generosity helps develop young readers in our community.

A forest of Christmas trees grace the library to inspire the holiday spirit. Stop in to see the popular Book Tree, the I Spy Tree, the Wish Tree, the Teddy Bear Tree, the Cookie Tree, the Frozen Tree, and other festive displays.