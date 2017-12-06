By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Join us for Story Time on Thursday, December 7, 10:30 AM when children hear about Santa’s animal helpers. Reindeer reading will put preschoolers in the Christmas Spirit.

Don’t miss this! The Union High School Carolers perform at 4:45 PM on Tuesday, December 12. This charming costumed a cappella group will grace patrons with 20 minutes of holiday music.

Despicable Me is the movie on Wednesday, December 13, at 4 PM. Gru meets his long-lost twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, plays 1 hr. and 30 min.

Bring your preschooler in to read about Christmas trees at Story Time on Thursday, December 14. At 10:30 AM these tots will get ready for decorating and counting down to the holiday.

Share holiday crafting time on Thursday, December 14, from 1-3 PM with Hawkins Handcrafters. Spending time working with friends will help put a dent in your projects.

Bottomland by Michelle Hoover is the December Book Club selection and the 2017 All Iowa Reads Book. Register at the library, check out a book, finish the book by the meeting date, and join this group on Monday, December 18, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Color and Connect for Christmas on Tuesday, December 19. Grownups can create and color together from 6- 8 PM. We have all the supplies, so all we need is you!

Christmas Card Crafting is in the library Wednesday through Saturday, December 20-23. Stamp, cut, glue, draw or sticker to create cards your own way to share this Christmas holiday.

More than 20 Christmas trees grace the library to inspire the holiday spirit. Stop in to see the popular Book Tree, the I Spy Tree, the Wish Tree, the Teddy Bear Tree, the Cookie Tree, the Frozen Tree, and other festive displays.

Pick up Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers when you grab your books and movies. The library has candles, wax melts, magnets, bookmarks, album bowls, and book letters for purchase. Shop local and support your library.