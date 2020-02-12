By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

You have until the end of February to try a Blind Date with a Book. Pick your date based only on genre. Many bold blind daters have discovered love at first read with a new author or series.

Story Time celebrates the day of love in style beginning at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 13. Preschoolers listen to Valentine’s Day tales, make valentines and play Valentine BINGO.

On Thursday, February 13, from 1 to 3 PM, Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet. Bring handwork you love to work on.

There is still time to design a Valentine masterpiece at the library’s Valentine Making Party. Create cards for those you love through Friday, February 14.

These cold Mondays are perfect for coffee with friends. We drink from 8 to 10 AM.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, by Rachel Joyce, is the next Book Club selection. Harold Fry is determined to walk six hundred miles to deliver a message in person to the hospice where Queenie Hennessy wrote from to say goodbye. Harold believes that as long as he walks, Queenie will live. Check out a copy and join the discussion on Monday, February 17, 1 PM.

Color and Connect at our adult coloring program on Tuesday, February 18, from 6 to 8 PM. Invite a friend and try this trend. We have all the supplies you need.

Playing with Fire is the movie showing on Wednesday, February 19, 1:15 PM. A crew of rugged firefighters meets their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Rated PG, comedy/family, 1 hr. 36 min.

On Wednesday and Thursday, February 19 and 20, the library has building fun with Magformers, the magnetic STEM program that inspires kids to create. Just drop in.

Preschoolers have enormous fun reading about dinosaurs at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 20, for Story Time.

The library has jigsaw puzzles patrons can check out. This is good news for those of you that dash through puzzles – it will give you more choices. And if you have puzzles you are done with, please consider donating them to the library’s collection.