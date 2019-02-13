By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

There is still time to design a Valentine masterpiece at the library’s Valentine Making Party. Create cards for those you love through Thursday, February 14.

Celebrate the day of love in style at Story Time beginning at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 14. Preschoolers will listen to Valentine’s Day tales, make valentines and play Valentine BINGO.

On Thursday, February 14, from 1 to 3 PM, Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet. Bring any type of handwork and join others for conversation and inspiration.

These cold Mondays are perfect for coffee with friends. Drop in from 8 to 10 AM.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, is the February 18, 1 PM book club discussion selection. Juliet is drawn into the world of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society—born as a spur-of-the-moment alibi when its members were discovered breaking curfew by the Germans occupying their island. Grab a copy of the Book Club book from the library and join the discussion.

Color and Connect at our adult coloring program on Tuesday, February 19, from 6 to 8 PM. Invite a friend and try this trend. We have all the supplies you need.

Preschoolers read about pets when they visit the FFA Museum for Story Time on Thursday, February 21. Meet at the library at 10:30 AM to start stories about those beloved household creatures.

You have until the end of February to try a Blind Date with a Book. You pick your date based only on genre. Many of our bold blind daters have had love at first read with a new author or series.

Author Linda McCann talks about her new book Prisoners of War in Iowa at 6:30 PM, Wednesday, February 27.