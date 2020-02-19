By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

For the remainder of February the library has lonely books that are single and ready to mingle! Be bold and try a Blind Date with a Book by choosing a wrapped book to take home to enjoy!

The library has building fun with Magformers, the magnetic STEM program that inspires kids to create. Just drop in on Wednesday or Thursday afternoon, February 19 or 20.

At 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 20, preschoolers have enormous fun reading about dinosaurs at Story Time.

The library has hot coffee Monday and Saturday mornings for these cold snowy winter days. Drop in and have a cup, or two, when we open.

Story Time begins in the library at 10:30 AM, with the group trekking to the museum for a farming adventure. Preschoolers read about harvesting and machinery at the FFA & Ag Museum on Thursday, February 27.

We welcome all crafters and crafts at Hawkins’ Handcrafters from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, February 28.

LEGORAMA, our Lego building program, is afternoons on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3 and 4. The building theme is green.

A limited selection of Federal Income Tax forms are now available at the library.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when shopping smile.amazon.com. To choose a charity, sign in to smile.amazon.com, beneath the search bar and to the right of supporting; select “Change”, type Hawkins Memorial Library in the search bar, and select City of La Porte City. Thank you.