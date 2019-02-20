By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

For the remainder of February the library has lonely books that are single and ready to mingle! Be bold and try a Blind Date with a Book by choosing a wrapped book to take home to enjoy!

Meet at the library at 10:30 AM to start stories about our beloved household creatures. Preschoolers read about pets and visit the FFA Museum for Story Time on Thursday, February 21.

The Grinch is the movie on Monday, February 25, at 1:15 PM. A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville in the 2018 film version of this classic book. Rated PG, animation/comedy/family, plays 1 hr. 26 min.

At 6:30 PM, Wednesday, February 27, local author Linda McCann talks about her new book Prisoners of War in Iowa. This will be a great WWII history lesson.

Preschoolers are very familiar with the winter clothes we’ll read about at Story Time on Thursday, February 28. Bundle up your tot and join us at 10:30 AM.

Welcome to all crafters and crafts at Hawkins’ Handcrafters from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, February 28.

The library has hot coffee every Monday morning for these cold snowy winter days. Drop in and have a cup, or two, from 8 to 10 AM.

LEGORAMA, our Lego building program, is 4 to 5:30 PM on Tuesday, March 5. The building theme is green.

A limited selection of Federal Income Tax forms are now available at the library.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when shopping smile.amazon.com. To choose a charity, sign in to smile.amazon.com, beneath the search bar and to the right of supporting; select “Change”, type Hawkins Memorial Library in the search bar, and select City of La Porte City. Thank you.