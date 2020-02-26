By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Preschoolers read about farms at the FFA & Ag Museum on Thursday, February 27. Story Time begins in the library at 10:30 AM, with the group trekking to the museum for a farming adventure.

Join Hawkins Handcrafters from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, February 27.

You should drop in and have a cup, or two, of coffee from 9 to 11 AM on Saturday mornings, or from 8 to 10 AM on Monday mornings.

“Get lucky with a Book” at the library. You recommend your favorite reads to other patrons and they share their preferences on our March “Luck of the Irish” display. You may discover a new author or series thanks to the suggestion of a local leprechaun.

The building theme is “anything green” for LEGORAMA, our Lego building program. Build Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, March 3 and 4.

Preschoolers will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with his clever stories at Story Time on Thursday, March 5, 10:30 AM.

We have two afternoons of magnetic building with Magformers on Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12.

A limited selection of Federal Income Tax forms are now available at the library.

Upcoming Spring Break programs to get on your calendar: March 16 – Make slime from 1:30-3:30 PM; March 17 – Cedar Bend Humane Society Visit at 1:30 PM; March 18 – Paper Airplanes with the Black Hawk County Extension Service at 1:30 PM; March 19 – Make a Snack with the Black Hawk County Extension Service at 1:30 PM; March 20 – Movie at 1:15 PM