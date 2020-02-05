By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Try a Blind Date with a Book in February. Pick a book from our display and decide if it is a stud or a dud between the covers…then rate your date: nice, think twice, or no dice, to get your name in our blind date prize drawing.

Penguins, an interesting and unique bird, will be the reading topic for preschoolers beginning at 10:30 AM, during Story Time on Thursday, February 6.

We have oodles of supplies for you to design a Valentine masterpiece at the library’s Valentine Making Party. Create special cards for those you love from Friday, February 7 through Friday, February 14.

On Thursday, February 13, preschoolers will love making valentines, playing Valentine BINGO, and listening to Valentine’s Day tales. Celebrate the day of love in style at Story Time beginning at 10:30 AM.

Bring a craft you’d love to work on and join us for Hawkins Handcrafters, 1 to 3 PM, Thursday, February 13.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, by Rachel Joyce, is the next Book Club selection. Check out a copy and join the discussion on Monday, February 17, 1 PM.

Feeling creative? Need to relax? Your answer may be Color and Connect, our adult coloring program, on Tuesday, February 18, from 6 to 8 PM. Coloring supplies are provided.

Playing with Fire is the movie showing on Wednesday, February 19, 1:15 PM. A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Rated PG, comedy/family, 1 hr. 36 min.

Magformers, a magnetic STEM building program that inspires kids to create is Wednesday and Thursday, February 19 and 20.

Do you own DVDs that you no longer watch? Consider donating them to the library. We will take new or used movies, and TV series. DVDs are added to the library’s collection and replace movies that have been damaged or are missing.