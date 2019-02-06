Try a Blind Date with a Book in February. Pick a book from our display and decide if it is a stud or a dud between the covers! Then rate your date: nice, think twice, or no dice, to get your name in our blind date prize drawing.

By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

On Thursday, February 7, preschoolers will enjoy really cool snowman books and activities to keep them busy. Story Time begins at 10:30 AM.

We have oodles of supplies for you to design a Valentine masterpiece at the library’s Valentine Making Party. Create special cards for those you love from Friday, February 8 through Thursday, February 14.

On Thursday, February 14, preschoolers will love making valentines, playing Valentine BINGO, and listening to Valentine’s Day tales. Celebrate the day of love in style at Story Time beginning at 10:30 AM.

Bring a craft you’d love to work on and join us for Hawkins Handcrafters, 1 to 3 PM, Thursday, February 14.

Remember we serve coffee on Monday mornings at 8 AM. When you drop in you can chat, pick out a great read, and have a cup with us.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, is the February 18, 1 PM book club discussion selection. Juliet is drawn into the world of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society—born as a spur-of-the-moment alibi when its members were discovered breaking curfew by the Germans occupying their island. Grab a copy of the Book Club book from the library and join the discussion.

Feeling creative? Need to relax? Drop in for Color and Connect, our adult coloring program, on Tuesday, February 19, from 6 to 8 PM. Coloring supplies are provided.

Do you own DVDs that you no longer watch? Consider donating them to the library. We will take new or used movies, and TV series. DVDs are added to the library’s collection and replace movies that have been damaged or are missing.