By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

The library will be closed on Wednesday, January 1. Happy New Year.

Story Time will not be held on Thursday January 2, due to Christmas break.

Make simple bird feeders to hang outside and help feathered friends, Thursday through Saturday, January 2-4,

Dora and the Lost City of Gold plays on Thursday, January 2, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, adventure/family, 1 hr. 42 min.

Aladdin is the movie on Friday, January 3, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, adventure/family/fantasy, 2 hr. 8 min.

LEGORAMA building is afternoons on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 7 and 8.

On Thursday, January 9, 10:30 AM preschoolers will read about winter at Story Time.

Bring a project and join the Hawkins’ Handcrafters group from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, January 9.

Warm up with coffee on Mondays from 8 to 10 AM in the library.

Magnetic building fun with Magformers is Wednesday and Thursday, January 15 and 16.