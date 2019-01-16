By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Preschoolers start at the library at 10:30 AM for Story Time at the FFA Museum on Thursday, January 17. Children will be reading about winter animals.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls shows at 1:15 PM on Monday, January 21. A young orphan aids his magical uncle in locating a clock with the power to bring about the end of the world. Rated PG, 1h 45min, comedy/family/fantasy.

Reduce stress and anxiety, help your fine motor skills and vision, train your brain to focus, and be social by coloring! Color and Connect, our coloring program for adults, is 6 to 8 PM, Tuesday, January 22. The library has coloring pages, pens and pencils.

Preschoolers will enjoy really cool snowman books and activities to keep them busy on Thursday, January 24. Story Time begins at 10:30 AM.

January is International Creativity Month, so bring a creative craft or handwork project and enjoy conversing with others on a winter afternoon. Hawkins Handcrafters meet on Thursday, January 24, from 1 to 3 PM.

Getting cabin fever with this winter weather? Remember there is coffee every Monday morning from 8 to 10 AM, and a jigsaw puzzle ready for you to work on. It’s always warm and friendly at the library.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, is the February 18, 1 PM book club discussion selection. Juliet is drawn into the world of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society—born as a spur-of-the-moment alibi when its members were discovered breaking curfew by the Germans occupying their island. Grab a copy of the Book Club book from the library and join the discussion.

Why rent or buy movies when you can borrow them from the library? We have more than 3,800 titles available at no charge for a week.

This year there were 461 books in our Christmas book tree. Congratulations to Alyssa McDonald for the closest guess!