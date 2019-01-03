By Jolene Kronschanbel, Library Director

Preschool Story Time is Thursday, January 3, at 10:30 AM with children celebrating the New Year. If there is a school late start, or cancellation, Story Time will not be held.

Warm up with coffee on Mondays from 8 to 10 AM in the library and pick up your books, magazines and movies for the week. Or just come in and visit!

LEGORAMA is from 4 to 5:30 PM on Tuesday, January 8. Everyone can snap structures using a snow theme.

On Thursday, January 10, 10:30 AM preschoolers will read about winter at Story Time, so bundle up your tot and join us.

Bring a project to work on and join the Hawkins’ Handcrafters group from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, January 10. It’s a great break in your week.

The Book Club meets for a discussion on Monday, January 14, at 1 PM. The classic book, East of Eden, by John Steinbeck is the book selection for January. This sprawling and often brutal novel follows the intertwined destinies of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, whose generations helplessly reenact the fall of Adam and Eve and the poisonous rivalry of Cain and Abel.

A Workshop on Design Space for Cricut is Wednesday, January 16, at 6:30 PM. This is a hands-on program where everyone will work on a computer to create a project. Bring a laptop or call 342-3025 to reserve a library computer.

Borrow your e-Books and audio books from the library through the BRIDGES program. Click the BRIDGES link on our website, www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, and browse the BRIDGES library. E-Books and audio books are loaned for two weeks at no cost to you.

Like us on Facebook so you won’t miss the great programs your library offers.