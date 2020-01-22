By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

It is not too late to make merry for National Soup Month in January. The library has plenty of hearty warm-you-up recipes in the cookbooks on our shelves.

Children will be reading about winter animals with the FFA Museum for Story Time. Preschoolers start at the library at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 23.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, January 23, from 1 to 3 PM. January is International Creativity Month, so bring a creative craft and enjoy conversing with others on a cold afternoon.

The library is having a book sale Friday, January 24 through Saturday, February 1. A large selection of donated books will be available for $3.00 per bag, or $.50 per book. Come in and see what bargains are on our tables.

We’re serving coffee Monday and Saturday mornings. Free coffee.

On Thursday, January 30, preschoolers will read about snowmen at Story Time. Our snowmen stories start at 10:30 AM.

Coming in February…Blind Date with a Book! This is such a lovely event that the library is arranging dates again. Will it be love at first read? Stop in and choose your date beginning February 1.

Build what you love at LEGORAMA on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, February 4 and 5. You can view these masterpieces in the library, or see pictures featured on the library Facebook page after each session.

The library wants to support our patrons with their educational and career needs, personal interests, and research skills. We provide 24/7 access to a suite of Gale resources containing everything from periodicals to readers’ advisory and car repair guides. Click on the Gale link on our website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us to explore this service.