By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

It is not too late to make merry for National Soup Month in January. The library has plenty of hearty warm-you-up recipes in the cookbooks on our shelves.

On Thursday, January 24, preschoolers will read about snowmen at Story Time. Our snowmen stories start at 10:30 AM.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, January 24, from 1 to 3 PM. January is International Creativity Month, so bring a creative craft and enjoy conversing with others on a cold afternoon.

We’re serving coffee every Monday at 8 AM.

Stories about winter clothes will warm children up at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, January 31, at 10:30 AM.

Coming in February…Blind Date with a Book! This is such a lovely event that the library is arranging dates again. Will it be love at first read? Stop in and choose your date beginning February 1.

Build what you love at LEGORAMA on Tuesday, February 5, from 4 to 5:30 PM. You can view these masterpieces in the library, or see pictures featured on the library Facebook page after each session.

The Alzheimer’s Association is presenting the program 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on Wednesday, February 6, at 2 PM. Learn about what to watch for in yourself and others. This program is free and open to the public.

The library wants to support our patrons with their educational and career needs, personal interests, and research skills. We now provide 24/7 access to a suite of Gale resources containing everything from periodicals to readers’ advisory and car repair guides. Click on the Gale link on our website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us to explore this service.