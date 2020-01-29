By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Come in and see what bargains are on our tables. The library is having a book sale now through Saturday, February 1. A large selection of books by popular authors will be available for $3.00 per bag, or $.50 per book.

Preschoolers will enjoy really cool snowman books and activities to keep them busy on Thursday, January 30. Story Time begins at 10:30 AM.

Be bold and try a Blind Date with a Book! For the month of February the library has lonely books that are single and ready to mingle. Take a risk and choose a display book to take home and enjoy a date with!

The library has bottomless cups of coffee Monday and Saturday mornings. No reservations needed.

At LEGORAMA on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 4 and 5, spend the afternoon building what you love. Use favorite figures and snap together a lovely structure to put on display.

Read about penguins during Story Time on Thursday, February 6. Preschoolers have fun learning about these unique birds at 10:30 AM.

Create special and personal cards at our Valentine Making Party, Friday, February 7, through Friday, February 14. We have supplies for you to create a masterpiece of love. Everyone should come and create!

There is still time to take part in the library’s Adopt a Book program. Choose a book tag from the tree and pay for a children’s book. We order the book you choose and you receive recognition for your donation with a bookplate placed in that book. Your generosity helps develop young readers in our community.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry by Rachel Joyce is the next Book Club selection. Check out a copy and join the discussion on Monday, February 17.