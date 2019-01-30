By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

For the month of February the library has lonely books that are single and ready to mingle. Be bold and try a Blind Date with a Book! Choose a display book to take home, unwrap, and read. Enjoy your date!

On Thursday, January 31, at 10:30 AM, children will warm up to stories about winter clothes during Preschool Story Time.

At LEGORAMA on Tuesday, February 5, build what you love from 4 to 5:30 PM. Use favorite figures and snap together a lovely structure to put on display.

The Alzheimer’s Association is presenting the program 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on Wednesday, February 6, at 2 PM. Learn about what to watch for in yourself and others. This program is free and open to the public.

Read about groundhogs and birds during Story Time on Thursday, February 1. Preschoolers have fun learning about these animals at 10:30 AM.

Create unique and personal cards at our Valentine Making Party; Friday, February 8, through Thursday, February 14. We have supplies for you to create a masterpiece of love. Everyone should come and create!

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows is the next Book Club selection. Check out a copy and join the discussion on Monday, February 18.

Author Linda McCann talks about her new book Prisoners of War in Iowa at 6:30 PM, Wednesday, February 27.

There is still time to take part in the library’s Adopt a Book program. Choose a book tag from the tree and pay for the children’s book. We order it and you receive recognition for your donation with a bookplate placed in that book. Your generosity helps develop young readers in our community.