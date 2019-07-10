By Director Jolene Kronschnabel

Build Lego creations using a space theme on Thursday, July 11, from 1 to 5 PM.

Make and take crafts for our Summer Reading Program are Friday, July 12, from 1 to 5 PM.

Earth is just a tiny dot in the universe with more to explore in our solar system and other galaxies! On Monday, July 15, learn the skills scientists use when they make new space discoveries at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Other Worldly Animal Adaptations with the Blank Park Zoo is the program on Tuesday, July 16, 6:30 PM. Meet animals from the zoo and learn about their “otherworldly” adaptations.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the movie on Wednesday, July 17, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, 1 hr. 57 min.

Play BINGO with us on Thursday, July 18, from 1:30 to 3 PM.

Complete crafts any time between 1 and 5 PM on Friday, July 19, during our Summer Reading Program craft day.

Why are the sun and moon always the same distance from Earth? Let’s explore orbits, the amazing science behind the forces that keep us in the perfect place to live, on Monday, July 22, at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Orphan Train, by Christina Baker Kline, is the Book Club selection for July. Read the book and join the discussion on Tuesday, July 23, at 1 PM.

Adults can Color and Connect on Tuesday, July 23, from 6 to 8 PM.

The Spiderwick Chronicles plays at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 24. Rated PG, action/adventure/drama, 1 hr. 36 min.