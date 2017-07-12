By Jolene Kronschnabel

Hawkins Handcrafters get to work on Thursday, July 13, from 1-3 PM. Join us.

Make and take crafts for our Summer Reading Program is Friday, July 14, from 1-5 PM.

The next Summer Science lab for kids is Monday, July 17. Sessions are from 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd -5th grade.

Adults can Color and Connect on Monday, July 17, from 6-8 PM. Color pages, bookmarks or posters with markers, pens and pencils we provide, or bring your own.

Get creative using recycled materials to build a Toad Abode, Gnome Home, Fairy House, or hideaway for your favorite tiny creature, when you learn about recycling with Waste Trac on Tuesday, July 18. This Summer Reading Program begins at 6 PM.

Spark: A Space Tail shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 19. Spark, a teenage monkey, and his friends are on a mission to regain Planet Bana. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 31 min.

Be a brilliant builder at LEGORAMA! Stop in from 2-4 PM on Thursday, July 20. The theme is flying.

Complete crafts any time between 1-5 PM on Friday, July 21, during our Summer Reading Program craft day.

Hands-on Summer Science sessions are 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade for this program on Monday, July 24.

Grab a book and get reading! The Art of Fielding, by Chad Harbach, is the next book club selection. This group meets at 1 PM on Tuesday, July 25.

Storyteller Darrin Crow presents “Big Builders with Big Stories – American Tall Tales and Folk Tales” on Tuesday, July 25, at PM.

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover is the movie on Wednesday, July 26, at 1:15 PM. Rated G, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 19 min.