By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Have fun and win small prizes playing BINGO on Thursday, July 18, 1:30 to 3 PM.

Friday, July 19, is a Summer Reading Program craft day from 1 to 5 PM.

Let’s explore orbits, the amazing science behind the forces that keep us on planet Earth, on Monday, July 22, at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Orphan Train by Christina Baker Kline, is the Book Club selection for July. Read the book and join the discussion on Tuesday, July 23, at 1 PM.

All adults should Color and Connect on Tuesday, July 23, from 6 to 8 PM.

The Spiderwick Chronicles plays at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 24. Rated PG, action/adventure/drama, 1 hr. 36 min.

How many crafts can Handcrafters craft if Handcrafters can craft crafts? Find out on Thursday, July 25, from 1 to 3 PM.

From 1 to 5 PM on Friday, July 26, kids can drop in to make crafts at a Friday Summer Reading Program craft day.

We have coffee on Mondays from 8 to 10 AM.

Did you know it has been 50 years since man first walked on the moon? We can’t wait to show you just how amazing this accomplishment was on Monday, July 29, at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

The third in our series of Summer Reading Programs is on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:30 PM. The Grout Museum is bringing their Star Lab, a portable planetarium, so you can view the nighttime sky indoors.

A Dog’s Way Home is the movie on Wednesday, July 31, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, adventure/drama/family, 1 hr. 36 min.