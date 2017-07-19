By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

The LEGORAMA theme is flying on Thursday, July 20, when kids transform into brilliant builders from 2-4 PM.

Friday, July 21, is a Summer Reading Program craft day. Paint rocks, weave potholders, color bags and complete other crafts between 1 and 5 PM.

Drop in for hands-on Summer Science sessions on Monday, July 24. Times are 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade.

The Art of Fielding, by Chad Harbach, is the July book club selection. This group meets at 1 PM on Tuesday, July 25. Read this book and join the discussion.

Storyteller Darrin Crow presents “Big Builders with Big Stories – American Tall Tales and Folk Tales” on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 PM. Everyone will love his animated stories!

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover is the movie on Wednesday, July 26, at 1:15 PM. Rated G, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 19 min.

How many crafts can Handcrafters craft if Handcrafters can craft crafts? Find out on Thursday, July 27, from 1-3 PM. And bring your craft.

From 1-5 PM on Friday, July 28, kids build with craft sticks, construct paper houses, paint and more, for Summer Reading Program crafts.

Summer Science for kids is on Monday, July 31, provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions run 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade.

Tie Dye with the FFA Historical & Ag Museum on Tuesday, August 1, at 6 PM at the library. Learn the history of tie dying and then get hands-on knowledge of this art by dying a t-shirt. Participants need to bring a 100% cotton prewashed white t-shirt to tie dye and take home.

Middle School the Worst Years of My Life shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 2. After his principal destroys his sketchbook, Rafe and his best friend Leo decide to “destroy his book” and break every rule in the school’s Code of Conduct. Rated PG, animation/comedy/family, plays 1 hr. and 32 min.