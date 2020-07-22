By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

We recommend using the back door to the library when visiting while the front sidewalk is being replaced. You’ll find the book drop and signage to identify the library at the back of the building. This entrance has steps and is not handicapped accessible. Call or shout up the steps if you need help or a delivery and we’ll assist you.

How about a scavenger hunt? Each week we have a new list at the library for a hunt. Try our Outdoor Scavenger Hunt and Road Trip Scavenger Hunt now.

On Wednesdays find our Storyline Online® posts on Facebook. Storyline Online®, streams videos featuring celebrated actors reading children’s books alongside creatively produced illustrations.

Play Summer Reading BINGO! BINGO across, down or diagonally, then return your completed card to the library for a prize. Adults and older children can grab a card from the library and work your way toward a BINGO by reading and using other library services.

Pick up a new Kid’s Kit for each child, every week this summer. This week children can create Eiffel Tower Artwork with the kits available for take and make projects.

Tuesdays at 3 PM, join the Black Hawk County 4-H Zoom session to tune into Tech Tuesdays and complete that Kid’s Kits science experiment. Contact the Black Hawk County 4-H office at 319-234-6811 to get the Tech Tuesday Zoom link information.

Participate in the online discussion on our Facebook page for the book The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas, One discussion question is posted each weekday for ten days beginning Monday, July 20. The Hate U Give is a Black Lives Matter: Community Read.

When kids read 20 minutes per day, or 140 minutes per week they can turn in reading logs for prizes with the “Imagine Your Story” Summer Library Program! Bring in your completed reading logs weekly.

Remember, you can borrow your e-Books, audiobooks, magazines and a selection of movies from the library through the BRIDGES program. Click the BRIDGES link (icon) on our website, www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, and browse the BRIDGES library. E-Books and audio books are loaned for two weeks. Please call if you need help with this process.