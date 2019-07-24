By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Find out on Thursday, July 25, from 1 to 3 PM what kinds of crafts Handcrafters craft!

Kids can drop by for make and take crafts for our Summer Reading Program craft day from 1 to 5 PM on Friday, July 26.

Monday coffee is 8 to 10 AM.

Did you know it has been 50 years since man first walked on the moon? We can’t wait to show you just how amazing this accomplishment was on Monday, July 29, at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

The Grout Museum is bringing their Star Lab, a portable planetarium, so you can view the nighttime sky indoors. This program, the third in our series of Summer Reading Programs is on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:30 PM. You’ll learn about Constellation Cylinders and Greek Mythology.

A Dog’s Way Home is the movie on Wednesday, July 31, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, adventure/drama/family, 1 hr. 36 min.

Thursday, August 1, from 1 to 5 PM is LEGORAMA time! The theme is “buildings.”

Another fun and creative Summer Reading Program craft day is 1 to 5 PM on Friday, August 2.

There are astronauts that grew up in Iowa! You can become an astronaut and build your own rocket, testing it to see how far it flies on Monday, August 5, at the Summer Science STEM program. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th. This program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service.

With two raptors to show, the Iowa Raptor Project will teach about raptors, conservation, biology and the history of birds of prey. Iowa Raptor Project staff will present this program on Tuesday, August 6, at 6:30 PM for our Summer Reading Program series.

Dumbo plays at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 7. Rated PG, adventure/family/fantasy, 1 hr. 52 min.