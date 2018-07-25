By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Find out on Thursday, July 26, from 1 to 3 PM what kinds of crafts Handcrafters craft!

Kids can drop by for make and take crafts for our Summer Reading Program craft day from 1-5 PM on Friday, July 27,

Design a Parachute that will take the longest amount of time to hit the ground on Monday, July 30, at the Summer Science STEM program. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th. This program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service.

The library will not have a Summer Reading Program on Tuesday, July 31. Join us for our fourth and final evening program Fruits and Veggies Rock! with the FFA Historical & Ag Museum on Tuesday, August 7.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 1. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, plays 1 hr. 35 min.

Thursday, August 2, from 2-4 PM is LEGORAMA time! The theme is “buildings.”

Another fun and creative Summer Reading Program craft day is from 1-5 PM on Friday, August 3.

Become an engineer for the day and construct a tower as high as possible using only spaghetti and marshmallows on Monday, August 6, at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Discover the uniqueness of fruits and vegetables in this farmer’s market themed program that combines reading, tasting, and art. Tuesday, August 7, is Fruits and Veggies Rock! Summer Reading Program with the FFA Historical & Ag Museum. This adventure begins at the library at 6 PM.

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas is the movie on Wednesday, August 8, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 25 min.