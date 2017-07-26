By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Find out on Thursday, July 27, what kinds of crafts Handcrafters craft! Come in from 1-3 PM.

Kids can drop by from 1-5 PM on Friday, July 28, to build with craft sticks, construct paper houses, paint and more, for Summer Reading Program crafts.

Summer Science for kids is on Monday, July 31, provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions run 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd -5th grade.

Learn the history of tie dying and then get hands-on knowledge of this art by dying a t-shirt with the FFA Historical & Ag Museum on Tuesday, August 1. This program begins at 6 PM at the library. Participants need to bring a 100% cotton prewashed white t-shirt to tie dye and take home.

Middle School the Worst Years of My Life shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 2. After his principal destroys his sketchbook, Rafe and his best friend Leo decide to “destroy his book” and break every rule in the school’s Code of Conduct. Rated PG, animation/comedy/family, plays 1 hr. and 32 min.

Thursday, August 3, from 2-3:30 PM is LEGORAMA time! Use the theme “buildings” or go wild with your imagination.

Our final Summer Reading Program craft day is Friday, August 4, from 1-5 PM. Stop in to create a story cube, build with fish, paint and more.

Provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service, Summer Science sessions run 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade on Monday, August 7.

Queen of Katwe is the movie on Wednesday, August 9, at 1:15 PM. A Ugandan girl sees her world rapidly change after being introduced to the game of chess. Rated PG, biography/drama/sport, plays 2 hr. and 4 min.

Please be aware that children under the age of 8 years of age must have a parent or reliable caregiver in the library at all times.