By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Our sidewalk is a mess, so we recommend using the back door to the library when visiting. You’ll find the book drop and signage to identify the library at the rear of the building. Call or shout up the steps if you need help or a delivery and we’ll assist you – this entrance has steps and is not handicapped accessible.

Remember the library has books, movies, audiobooks, magazines, and jigsaw puzzles to check out. We also fax, scan, copy, and offer public computers for use.

Book Bundles…packaged sets of easy reader books with a common theme have been created for checkout.

This week children can create Chinese Hand Fans with the Kid’s Kit available for take and make projects.

Try the Around the House Scavenger Hunt and the Nature Sensory Scavenger Hunt as a fun activity for thinking and learning. Each week we have a new challenge for kids.

Storyline Online®, streams videos featuring celebrated actors reading children’s books alongside creatively produced illustrations. Find our Storyline Online® posts on Facebook each Wednesday.

Adults and young adults can work their way toward a BINGO by reading and using other library services. Return your card to the library to receive a prize when you BINGO across, down or diagonally.

Children are rewarded when bringing in their completed reading logs. Kids who read 20 minutes per day, or 140 minutes per week can turn in reading logs for prizes with the “Imagine Your Story” Summer Library Program!

Tune into Tech Tuesdays and complete the Kid’s Kit science experiment for that week by joining the Black Hawk County 4-H Zoom session on Tuesday at 3 PM. Contact the Black Hawk County 4-H office at 319-234-6811, to get the Tech Tuesday Zoom link information.