By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

The library will be closed on Thursday, July 4 for the holiday.

At our Viewing Space program on Monday, July 8, learn about the night sky and become a space expert without leaving earth. This Summer Science STEM program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Join our Moon Walk Viewing Party with the LPC FFA Historical & Ag Museum on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 PM. Kids can experience the 1969 moon walk through activities, games and videos, to learn about astronauts and the moon.

Treasure Planet is showing at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 10. This is a Disney animated version of “Treasure Island”. Rated PG, animation/adventure/family, 1 hr. 35 min.

Build Lego creations using a space theme on Thursday, July 11, from 1 to 5 PM, and snap bricks with your friends.

Get creative with make and take crafts on Friday, July 12, from 1 to 5 PM.

Earth is just a tiny dot in the universe with more to explore in our solar system and other galaxies! On Monday, July 15, learn the skills scientists use when they make new space discoveries at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Other Worldly Animal Adaptations with the Blank Park Zoo is the program on Tuesday, July 16, 6:30 PM. Animals are found in different habitats around the world and require special adaptations to survive in their environments. Meet animals from the zoo and learn about their “otherworldly” adaptations.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the movie on Wednesday, July 17, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, plays 1 hr. 57 min.

Play BINGO from 1:30 to 3 PM on Thursday, July 18, for fun and small prizes.