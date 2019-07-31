The theme is “buildings” on Thursday, August 1, from 1 to 5 PM for LEGORAMA time!

Friday, August 2, is another fun and creative Summer Reading Program craft day from 1 to 5 PM.

Don’t miss the cheery chatter and coffee on Monday mornings starting at 8 AM.

You can become an astronaut and build your own rocket, testing it to see how far it flies on Monday, August 5, at the Summer Science STEM program. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd -5th. This program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service.

Bringing two raptors, the Iowa Raptor Project will teach about raptors, conservation, biology and the history of birds of prey. Iowa Raptor Project staff will present this program on Tuesday, August 6, at 6:30 PM for our Summer Reading Program series.

Dumbo plays at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 7. Rated PG, adventure/family/fantasy, 1 hr. 52 min.

Handcrafters meet on Thursday, August 8, from 1 to 3 PM. It’s a great little work session.

From 1 to 5 PM create Summer Reading Program crafts on Friday, August 9.

Zeus is coming to town, healing one tree at a time. Meet Zeus and enjoy the reading of the book Zeus the Mighty Oak on Monday, August 12. This book was written by Max Rotzler, Sr. and will be read by Patricia Town-Palmer at 1:30 PM.

How about desert and stories for the evening? Join us at 6:30 PM to read a few space books and enjoy a dish of ice cream to celebrate our successful Summer Reading Programs.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu is the movie on Wednesday, August 14, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, action/adventure/comedy, 1hr. 44 min.