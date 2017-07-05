By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Build Lego creations using a patriotic theme on Thursday, July 6, from 2-4 PM, and display them in the library. Build Lego creations using a patriotic theme on Thursday, July 6, from 2-4 PM, and display them in the library.

Summer Science is Monday afternoon, July 10. Children are immersed in hands-on STEM activities and experiments that explore adventures in science. This program, provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service, has sessions from 1-2 PM for preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd–5th grade.

The first in our series of Summer Reading Programs begins on Tuesday, July 11, at 6 PM with the Blank Park Zoo. See and learn about four zoo animals during the show and tell presentation.

Smurfs: The Lost Village is the movie on Wednesday, July 12, at 1:15 PM. A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends on a race leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 30 min.

Grab your handwork and meet up with Hawkins Handcrafters on Thursday, July 13, from 1-3 PM.

Get creative with make and take crafts for our Summer Reading Program on Friday, July 14, from 1-5 PM.

On Monday, July 17, sessions are from 1-2 PM for Preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd -5th grade for the Summer Science program. You should Color and Connect on Monday, July 17, from 6-8 PM.

Adults can relax and color pages, bookmarks, or posters with markers and pencils we provide. Learn about recycling with Waste Trac on Tuesday, July 18, then get creative using recycled materials, items from nature, AND your imagination to build a Toad Abode, Gnome Home, Fairy House, or hideaway for your favorite tiny creature.

Spark: A Space Tail shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 19. Spark, a teenage monkey and his friends are on a mission to regain Planet Bana. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 31 min.

The Art of Fielding by Chad Harbach is the next book club selection. This group will meet on Tuesday, July 25 at 1 PM. Grab a book and get reading!