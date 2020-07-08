By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Street construction has eliminated parking and limited accessibility to the front of the building, so the back door to the library is open for use with signage in the windows to identify the building. Additionally, the book drop has been moved outside our rear entrance. This entrance has steps and is not handicapped accessible. You can still reserve your materials and we’ll deliver out the back door.

Pick up a new Kid’s Kit for each child, every week this summer. This week children can make cover crop monsters with the Kid’s Kits available for take and make projects. Every Tuesday at 3 PM, join the Black Hawk County 4-H Zoom session to tune into Tech Tuesdays and watch the science experiment that coordinates with the weekly Kid’s Kits. Contact the Black Hawk County 4-H office, the library, our website, or Facebook page to get the Zoom link information.

Kids can turn in completed reading logs weekly with their reading minutes for the “Imagine Your Story” Summer Library Program. Read at least 20 minutes per day, or 140 minutes per week. Start any time and complete reading logs for prizes.

Adults, get out of your reading box and play Hawkins Memorial Library’s Summer Reading BINGO! Stop in the library for a card and work your way toward a BINGO by reading books and taking advantage of other library services. When you get a BINGO across, down or diagonally, return your completed card to the library for a prize. You have all summer to finish the game.

Read the book then join the online discussion of The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas, on our Facebook page. Bridges has unlimited checkouts of this eBook and audiobook through July 19. Monday, July 20, a discussion question will be posted each weekday for ten days. We would love to know your thoughts on this anti-racist book.

Snap a quick picture when visiting the library at our “Imagine Your Story” Summer Library Program photo booth. We have some fun props to go with this imaginative “Alice in Wonderland” backdrop. And remember to tag the library when posting on Facebook!