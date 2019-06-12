By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Register now for A Universe of Stories, the library summer reading program for ages preschool – 5th grade. Fill out the reading log to earn prizes all summer long and attend our special programs scheduled in July and August.

Make Father’s Day cards through Thursday, June 13. We have the supplies.

The library will be closed for regular business on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, for Festival of Trails.

Our free Festival of Trails event is a Magic Show on Saturday, June 15, at 1 PM. Magician Rick Eugene provides comical entertainment and magic together that’s fun for the whole family.

Prepare for launch on Monday, June 17, by building space probes to send to a planet far away. Decide where to go and what to pack while learning American Sign Language. This Summer Science STEM program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 to 1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 to 3 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Grab a friend and explore adult coloring, a popular form of art and relaxation. Color and Connect is 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, June 18.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is showing at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, June 19. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, 1hr. and 47 min.

Play BINGO with us on Thursday, June 20, from 1:30 to 3 PM, for fun and small prizes.

Astronaut food is the Summer Science STEM program on Monday, June 24. Make and try a typical snack of astronaut pudding and brainstorm your own space meal plan. Provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service, Sessions are 1 to 1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 to 3 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White is the Book Club selection for June. Read this classic story and discuss it with the group on Tuesday, June 25, 1 PM.

Wonder Park plays on Wednesday, June 26, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, 1 hr. 25 min.